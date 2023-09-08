N. Korean Leader Has Photo Session with Parade Participants Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly held a photo session with participants of a paramilitary parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country's founding. This comes amid speculation regarding Kim's possible trip to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Monday that Kim had the photo session on Sunday at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, where the parade had taken place the previous day to mark the 75th founding anniversary.During the photo shoot session, Kim called the parade a "powerful demonstration of the invincible spirit of socialist Korea" in their march to "achieve the great cause of building a powerful nation."The report came amid speculations that Kim may depart Pyongyang on Sunday via his special train and arrive in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on Monday for talks with Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday that Kim's train may depart for Russia on Monday, citing a Russian official in Primorsky Krai.