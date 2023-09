Photo : YONHAP News

The government said that it will cooperate closely with the Moroccan government and the international community to provide necessary support to Morocco, which suffered extensive damage from a powerful earthquake.In a statement issued by a spokesperson from the foreign ministry on Sunday, the Seoul government expressed its deepest condolences to the government and people of Morocco for the significant loss of life caused by the earthquake in Morocco.The government also expressed its hope that the damage will be quickly repaired and that the Moroccan people will be able to overcome the shock and sadness as soon as possible.A magnitude six-point-eight earthquake struck 71 kilometers southwest of Marrakech, a popular tourist destination, at 11:11 p.m. on Friday, killing more than two-thousand people.