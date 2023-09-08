Prime Minister, Uzbek Foreign Minister Discuss Cooperation to Develop Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held a meeting with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Baxtiyor Saidov, on Sunday to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation across various sectors.During their meeting at the government complex in Seoul, Han noted that the two nations have witnessed a remarkable development in their relations since forging diplomatic ties in 1992. He expressed hope that the relations will further develop in a mutually beneficial and future-oriented manner.The prime minister then proposed the two nations expand cooperation to various areas, including energy, infrastructure, key minerals, healthcare, defense, and the arms industry.Han also asked for the Uzbek government's support for South Korean companies seeking to take part in major projects in the Central Asian nation.In response, Saidov expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and conveyed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's special interest in the bilateral relationship.The Ukbek foreign minister expressed high hopes for a business forum set for Tuesday, which will host around 80 officials and businesspeople from Uzbekistan, further strengthening cooperation between the two nations.