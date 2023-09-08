DP Chief Pledges to Seek Defense Minister's Impeachment

Photo : KBS News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has pledged to begin impeachment proceedings of defense minister Lee Jong-sup, citing allegations of unlawful intervention in an investigation into the death of a Marine during a search for rain victims in July.In a statement on Monday, Lee slammed President Yoon Suk Yeol for rejecting the public's calls to dismiss the minister.The DP chief claimed that last week's interpellation session had revealed that the minister had violated the law to unjustly intervene in an initial probe over the Marine's death, and that it proved that the interference was ordered by the president himself.Lee criticized the ruling People Power Party(PPP) for failing to act responsibly by defending the minister, while intimidating the public by suggesting that the impeachment would lead to a security vacuum.He pledged that the opposition will get to the bottom of the allegations through a special counsel investigation following the minister's impeachment.This would mark the opposition's second attempt to impeach a Cabinet member under the current administration, following their previous effort to impeach interior minister Lee Sang-min over alleged mishandling of last year's Itaewon crowd crush.