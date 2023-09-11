Morocco Quake Kills over 2,100; S. Korea Promises Unsparing Support

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Following a massive earthquake southwest of Marrakech last week, the Moroccan government says the quake killed more than two-thousand-100 people as of Sunday local time. The South Korean government said that it will cooperate closely with the Moroccan government and the international community to provide necessary support.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Fearing more aftershocks, those left homeless had to sleep on the streets of Marrakech for a third straight night in Morocco.[Sound bite: Yahya Elma - Moroccan local]“Every family here in the Jewish area, we need the help because every family here does not have a house. Every house here is broken.”[Sound bite: Asrir Abdessadeq - Moroccan local]“All houses, all broken, all. All the people can only sleep here. This is the third day. Tomorrow is the fourth day. No aid. No sleeping good, nothing. The night is cold.”Soldiers and aid providers in trucks and helicopters began to pour in in the remote mountain towns hit hardest by the magnitude six-point-eight tremor Friday night.The disaster killed well over two-thousand-100 people but the number is feared to rise as the U.S. Geological Survey(USGS) predicted with a 35 percent probability that the number of deaths would be between one-thousand and ten-thousand people.The United Nations estimated that at least 300-thousand people were affected by the quake, including at least two-thousand-400 injured.A Moroccan government spokesperson announced Sunday that a special fund has been created to deal with the situation.[Sound bite: Moroccan Government Spokesperson Mustapha Baitas (Arabic/English)]"Within this framework and within the limits of this hour, field work is being done to provide all efforts from firstly: the relief operation should continue and all types of support be provided to those affected and to the local population."The South Korean government said that it is ready to cooperate closely with the Moroccan government and the international community to provide necessary support.During the Group of 20 summit in India over the weekend, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also expressed condolences and offered his support for Morocco, saying that his government will spare no effort in assisting the quake-hit North African country.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.