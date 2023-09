Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats from South Korea and Russia on Sunday held talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20(G20) summit in India's New Delhi amid rising speculation over a meeting this week between the leaders of North Korea and Russia.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Minister Park Jin called for relations between Pyongyang and Moscow to comply with UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions, while contributing toward peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.During the meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Park sought Moscow's constructive cooperation over North Korea issues during Seoul's nonpermanent membership to the UNSC from 2024 to 2025.The two sides also discussed safety of South Koreans residing in Russia and ways to ease difficulties experienced by South Korean businesses in the country.