Minister Says Preparation Under Way for Road Map to Promote N. Korea's Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kim Yung-ho said his ministry is preparing a road map aimed at promoting human rights in North Korea.In a meeting with Elizabeth Salmon, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the North on Monday, Kim said he expects enhanced cooperation between Seoul and the UN envoy once the road map is completed and enforced. The minister, however, did not elaborate on its policy direction or contents.Kim then expressed gratitude toward Salmon's efforts to include the North Korean human rights issue on the agenda for a trilateral summit between the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David last month.The minister pledged to share information and data regarding the North's rights issues with the UN and the international community, referring to Seoul's regular publication of a related report.The UN envoy, who had called to include rights issues when drawing up policies concerning the North while reporting to the UN Security Council last month, expressed hope for Seoul to play a more critical role in providing information pertaining to the regime.