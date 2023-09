Photo : YONHAP News

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission(ACRC) announced Monday that it found 353 cases of recruitment corruption at the National Election Commission over the past seven years.According to the ACRC, it has filed complaints against 28 individuals and will seek investigation into the remaining 312 cases.The investigation also revealed that in 162 recruitment of experienced workers conducted over the past seven years, there have been 104 cases where the NEC violated the fair recruitment procedures established by the National Civil Service Act, as well as the NEC’s own regulations.Fifty-eight people or around 15 percent of 384 hired in the past seven years are suspected of passing the recruitment exam fraudulently.The intensive investigation comes after allegations surfaced that at least several children of former and current senior officials at the NEC had been hired through nepotism.