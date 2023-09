Photo : YONHAP News

A request by Kwon Tae-sun, former chief of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, a major shareholder of public broadcaster MBC, for a temporary injunction to suspend the effects of her dismissal was accepted on Monday.However, the application for a preliminary injunction to dismiss former KBS Chairman Nam Young-jin was rejected.The 5th Administration Division of the Seoul Administrative Court under Judge Kim Sun-yeol ruled in favor of the plaintiff after the application for the suspension of execution was filed by Kwon.The ruling comes as the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) decided to dismiss Kwon on Aug. 21st, holding her responsible for raising performance bonuses for MBC executives among other irregularities.The KCC recommended Nam's dismissal last month for neglecting lax management, which President Yoon Suk Yeol soon approved.