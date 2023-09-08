DP Chief to Appear for 2nd Round of Questioning on Tues. in N. Korea Remittance Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung will appear before prosecutors for another round of questioning on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in illegal money transfers to North Korea by underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group.DP senior spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung announced on Monday that Lee, who is on a hunger strike for the twelfth day, will make the appearance at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.Kwon said in the event the prosecution chooses to once again abuse its authority to distort the truth, the DP will have no choice but to respond by mobilizing all means, including pursuing a legal response to prosecutors who probe Lee.Kwon said the DP will determine whether it needs to take such action after observing the method and content of Tuesday’s questioning.Lee was summoned to appear for questioning again on Tuesday after being grilled for some eight hours last Saturday as a suspect facing charges of third-party bribery and violation of the Foreign Exchange Transaction Act.The case centers on allegations that former Ssangbangwool chair Kim Seong-tae sent eight million dollars to North Korea in 2019 on behalf of Gyeonggi Province at the request of the province's former deputy governor Lee Hwa-young while Lee was serving as the governor.