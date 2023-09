Photo : YONHAP News

Russia’s Interfax news agency says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to visit the Russian Far East within a few days.The report quoted a source in an organization in the Russian Far East as saying that Kim could visit the region in a few days but stopped short of elaborating.The report also quoted an official of a government agency in another Russian region as saying that Moscow has long prepared for Kim’s visit, confirming that the Russian government has been making related preparations.The report noted that Kim had boarded a train and passed through Hassan Junction railway station when he had visited Vladivostok in 2019.The latest report comes amid speculation that the regime's leader will meet with Russian Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok for summit talks sometime this month.