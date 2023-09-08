[KBS World Exclusive] UN Special Rapporteur Underlines More Info-sharing on N. Korea Human Rights

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

Anchor: The UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea has called for increased sharing of information on the rights situation in the regime. Elizabeth Salmon spoke to KBS World Radio's Korea 24 in an exclusive interview.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Elizabeth Salmon, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, has stressed the need for greater information-sharing on the human rights situation in the reclusive state and to remember that the issue concerns people and their stories.Salmon, who is on a nine-day visit to South Korea to meet with government officials and North Korean defectors in the country, spoke during an interview with KBS World Radio's Korea 24.Salmon underlined accountability in terms what more should be done to address the North’s human rights situation, in addition to promoting engagement, raising awareness and finding entry points to talk to the regime’s government to find ways to monitor any humanitarian assistance provided to its people.[Sound bite: UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in North Korea Elizabeth Salmon]"Those victims and but also responsibles are becoming older, are aging and we need to think about what accountability process may look like. When I say accountability of course, I am talking about justice. But we need to remember that victims also want truth, to know what happened for instance, to the family members. We want to find some sort of remedies because of their pain. Let me tell you that I also think that they need to be remembered to not to feel forgotten."The UN envoy also mentioned the need to better monitor distribution of food assistance as she cited that food is reserved for the elites in the North over ordinary people, including children, women and the elderly.[Sound bite: UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in North Korea Elizabeth Salmon]"It's not only a situation that will be resolved sending food but also we need to monitor that food and to be sure, make sure that that food could be given to the most vulnerable sectors of population. We cannot remain indifferent towards this problem in North Korea."Korea 24's full interview with the special rapporteur will be broadcast at 7:10 p.m. Monday.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.