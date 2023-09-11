Gov't Official: Kim Jong-un's Special Train Headed to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's special train appears to have departed for Russia.A South Korean intelligence agency is said to have found that a train presumably carrying Kim is on its way towards the North Korea–Russia border.This came amid media reports that Kim is going to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok to discuss an arms deal.Moscow has previously confirmed that Putin will travel to Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, under way through Wednesday this week.If the two hold talks, it would mark the first North Korea-Russia summit since April of 2019.Kim took his armored special train to Vladivostok for his first meeting with Putin in 2019, traveling a total of about one-thousand 200 kilometers in about 20 hours.Kim is expected to arrive in Russia on Tuesday, considering the speed of the train.The duo is widely expected to discuss North Korea's possible supply of arms to Russia for its war against Ukraine. Analysts say that in exchange for providing weapons to Russia, Pyongyang would probably ask for food and energy shipments, as well as high-tech weapons technologies from Moscow.