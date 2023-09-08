Menu Content

TASS: Russia Cautions S. Korea Against Providing Ukraine with Weapons

Written: 2023-09-11 17:35:41Updated: 2023-09-11 17:41:09

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has cautioned South Korea against making any reckless decision to supply Ukraine with weapons or military equipment directly or indirectly, saying the move would bring about the collapse of their ties. 

According to Russia’s TASS news agency, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First Asian Department Georgy Zinovyev relayed such a stance in an interview held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

In cautioning South Korea, Zinovyev said Moscow is closely watching trends in Seoul’s attitude to the Ukraine crisis. 

He said South Korea has repeatedly assured Moscow that its position to provide Ukraine with only nonlethal aid remains unchanged while adding that Western media reports about a U.S-South Korea deal on sending ammunition to Ukraine are not true. 

Zinovyev said the Ukraine crisis has had a negative effect on advancing South Korea-Russia relations, as he claimed that South Korea chose to join Western forces that support Kyiv. 

He added that South Korean manufacturers that are popular in Russia suffered serious losses after Seoul expanded its export curbs against Russia this year, saying such companies are losing their place in Russia’s market.
