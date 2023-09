Photo : KBS News

The Russian government says there are no plans for a meeting to be held between President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum(EEF) underway in Vladivostok.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Russian Television International(RTVI) on Monday that there are no plans for contact between the two leaders at the EEF.RTVI said Peskov neither confirmed nor denied reports about Kim’s visit to Russia.Given that Putin is scheduled to attend the EEF until Tuesday, observers now believe that Kim and Putin could meet near Vladivostok either on Wednesday or Thursday.