Pyongyang and Moscow Confirm Kim-Putin Summit within Days

North Korea and Russia have both confirmed that the two sides will hold a summit in Russia in a few days.The North's Korean Central News Agency on Monday announced that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will soon visit Russia and hold talks with President Vladimir Putin.The state-run news agency, however, stopped short of specifying Kim's expected arrival time and the date of his meeting with Putin.The Kremlin simultaneously confirmed the visit, saying that Kim will be traveling to Russia in the coming days at the invitation of Putin.This came as South Korean intelligence authorities are said to have found that a train presumably carrying Kim is on its way towards the North Korea–Russia border on Monday.Moscow announced earlier Putin's plan to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, under way through Wednesday in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok. Putin reportedly arrived in the city on Monday, according to a Russian news outlet.Media reports predicted earlier that Kim is going to hold a summit with Putin to discuss an arms deal amid Russia's worsening isolation over its war against Ukraine.The duo is widely expected to discuss North Korea's possible supply of arms to Russia for its war against Ukraine.Analysts say that in exchange for providing weapons to Russia, Pyongyang would probably ask for food and energy shipments, as well as high-tech weapons technologies from Moscow.If Kim and Putin hold talks, it would mark the first North Korea-Russia summit since April of 2019.Kim took his armored special train to Vladivostok for his first meeting with Putin in 2019, traveling a total of about one-thousand 200 kilometers in about 20 hours.Kim is expected to arrive in Russia on Tuesday, considering the speed of the train.