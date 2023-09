Photo : KBS News

The Kremlin has officially confirmed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia.According to Russia's TASS news agency, the Kremlin announced in a briefing on Monday that Kim will be arriving in Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin in coming days.The announcement came as North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency also reported that Kim will soon be visiting Russia and will be holding talks with Putin.Monday marked the first time for both Pyongyang and Moscow to officially confirm Kim’s Russia trip after speculation first emerged of the visit early this month.Earlier in the day, a South Korean intelligence agency official told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency that a train presumably carrying Kim departed from Pyongyang to Russia.Kim is expected to arrive in Vladivostok on Tuesday and meet with Putin later that day or on Wednesday.