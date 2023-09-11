Menu Content

Written: 2023-09-12 08:07:00Updated: 2023-09-12 14:04:11

KCNA Releases Photos of Kim Jong-un Departing Pyongyang for Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media has released photos of leader Kim Jong-un departing Pyongyang for Russia ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. 

The official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that Kim had left Pyongyang on his private train on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by top officials from the North's ruling party and the armed forces.

The photos showed Kim being seen off by senior politicians and officials, including Kim Tok-hun, premier and a member of the Presidium of the Politburo of the Workers’ Party.  

The photos suggested foreign minister Choe Son-hui, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party Ri Pyong-chol, and other high-ranking military officials are accompanying Kim on the rare trip. 

The KCNA, however, did not mention when or where Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold a meeting. 

The photos were released a day after the KCNA and the Kremlin both confirmed that Kim will soon visit Russia and hold talks with Putin.
