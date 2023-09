Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Morocco has soared to over 28-hundred.According to the Moroccan newspaper Le Matin, the interior ministry said that as of 7 p.m. on Monday, at least two-thousand-862 have died, and two-thousand-562 have been injured after the near seven-magnitude quake hit Marrakesh and several towns on Friday night.The death toll increased by 740 since the previous day.Many of the fatalities occurred in remote locations south of Marrakesh. Al-Haouz, the epicenter of the quake, was hit hardest, with one-thousand-604 reported deaths, followed by Taroudant with 975 deaths. Among the deceased, two-thousand-854 have been buried.The casualty count is expected to increase further as a large number of patients remain in critical condition, and search and rescue operations continue.