US Official: Kim-Putin Summit Likely to Finalize Ammunition Deal for Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official at the U.S. State Department has said that she expects the upcoming summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin will finalize a deal to provide “significant quantities" of ammunition for the Russian military.Jung Pak, deputy assistant secretary for multilateral affairs and deputy special representative for North Korea, made the remarks on Monday during a forum organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS).During the forum, Pak said that the impending summit between Kim and Putin appears to be the final step in a series of discussions between the two nations to finalize their growing arms transfer relationships, in which Russia will receive "significant quantities and multiple types of ammunitions" from the North for the Russian military to use in its war against Ukraine.The U.S. official said that this potential deal could also include the provision of raw materials that would assist Russia’s defense industry.Pak stressed that the international community stands united against the two nations’ reckless disregard of the UN Security Council resolutions, adding that these provocations in the region have only strengthened the U.S. and South Korea’s resolve.The official, however, added that the U.S. has no hostile intentions towards North Korea, is not seeking conflict, and remains committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but unfortunately, the North has chosen not to engage.