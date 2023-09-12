Report: Kim Jong-un Arrives at Khasan Station in Russia

Photo : YONHAP News / Korean Central News Agency

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly arrived at the border station of Khasan in the Primorsky Krai region of Russia on Tuesday.Japanese media outlet JNN reported Kim’s arrival at the border station, citing a Russian government official.According to the report a welcome ceremony was held at the station.JNN also said that Kim will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon for face-to-face talks, marking their first meeting in four years and five months.Earlier in the day, North Korea's state media released photos of Kim departing Pyongyang for Russia.The official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported that Kim left Pyongyang on his private train on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by top officials from the regime's ruling party and the armed forces.The photos showed Kim being seen off by senior politicians and officials, including Kim Tok-hun, Premier and a member of the Presidium of the Politburo of the Workers’ Party.