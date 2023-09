Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has urged North Korea to abide by its "public commitments" of not providing or selling arms to Russia, ahead of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The White House National Security Council(NSC) spokesperson issued this statement on Monday, adding that arms discussions between Russia and North Korea are expected to continue during Kim Jong-un's trip to Russia.However, the spokesperson said they were unable to comment on details of Kim’s trip.Last Monday, the NSC disclosed information that Kim had expected related discussions to continue, including leader-to-leader diplomatic engagement in Russia, which effectively confirmed a New York Times report on the possible summit between Kim and Putin.