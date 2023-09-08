Kremlin: Formal Dinner Planned after Kim-Putin Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will hold a formal dinner following their summit talks.According to Russia’s Sputnik news agency, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated in an interview with a local broadcaster on Monday that Putin and Kim will first discuss bilateral relations during their meeting.Peskov reportedly noted that North Korea is Russia’s neighbor, and Moscow aims to foster a reciprocal relationship with the North as with any other neighbor, and it is a pursuit continuously sought by President Putin.The spokesperson added that a formal dinner has also been arranged on behalf of the president of Russia in honor of the North Korean guest, underscoring Russia's commitment to strengthening its friendship with North Korea.Earlier on Monday, the Kremlin confirmed that Kim will pay an official visit to Russia in the coming days, during which Kim will meet with Putin for talks.