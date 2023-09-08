DP Chief to Appear Again before Prosecutors for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung is scheduled to appear before prosecutors for another round of questioning on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in illegal money transfers to North Korea by underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group.Lee, who is on a hunger strike for the 13th day, will appear at the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office at around 1:30 p.m.Last Saturday, the DP chief was grilled for approximately eight hours, but he has been summoned again for further questioning.During Saturday’s session, Lee refused to sign a statement prepared by the prosecution, saying that his remarks were not accurately reflected.DP senior spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung said in a briefing on Monday that despite the unjust summons for additional questioning, Lee will comply with dignity.Meanwhile, DP lawmakers announced plans to hold an emergency meeting at 10:30 a.m. at the National Assembly to condemn the prosecution’s investigation.