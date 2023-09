Photo : KBS News

An Air Koryo flight has reportedly departed for Vladivostok, Russia, following reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has left for Russia via train to attend a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the Air Koryo flight left Pyongyang's Sunan International Airport at approximately 6:57 a.m. on Tuesday and is currently heading towards Vladivostok.While the North owns two AN-148 planes manufactured by Ukraine's Antonov Company, registered as P-671 and P-672, the flight detected on Tuesday is said to be registered as P-671, which has been used by Kim in the past.Local sources speculate that North Korean officials and personnel set to support the upcoming North Korea-Russia summit are likely traveling onboard the plane.