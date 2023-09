Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said Seoul is reviewing measures in response to the upcoming summit between the leaders of North Korea and Russia, where they are expected to make an arms deal.He made the remark on Tuesday while attending a South Korea-Uzbekistan business forum after he was asked about the possibility of Seoul imposing additional sanctions in light of the summit.When asked if the possibility of the North Korea-Russia summit was raised during his talks with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on the margins of the Group of 20(G20) summit in New Delhi on Sunday, Park said there were no specific discussions on the matter.He said he called for the Pyongyang-Moscow relationship to abide by United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions, while contributing to peace and stability in the region.