[Exclusive] Defense Minister Resigns over Alleged Marine Death Probe Intervention

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup has tendered his resignation amid the main opposition party's push to impeach him over alleged unlawful intervention in a probe into the death of a Marine during the search for rain victims in July.Speaking to KBS on Tuesday, Lee said he had given much consideration over the matter to avoid a vacuum in national security if impeachment proceedings were to begin.The minister said he had also considered how big of a burden it would be for the administration if he were not to step down.Under National Assembly law, the president cannot accept the resignation or dismissal of an official whose impeachment has been passed by parliament and until a ruling is made by the Constitutional Court.Regarding the alleged probe intervention, Lee said it is unfortunate that the issue has deviated from its essence.Once President Yoon Suk Yeol accepts Lee's resignation, the presidential office is expected to nominate ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Shin Won-sik, a retired three-star Army general, as new defense minister.