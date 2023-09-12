Peskov: Moscow Prepared to Discuss UN Sanctions with Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia is hinting at a possibility of ignoring existing United Nations Security Council(UNSC) sanctions concerning North Korea ahead of a summit between the leaders of the two sides.According to Reuters on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was prepared to discuss the UNSC sanctions with Pyongyang when deemed necessary.This came amid predictions that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely hold talks to discuss an arms deal, which the UNSC ban under various punitive resolutions against the North's nuclear and missile activities.While the U.S. has threatened additional sanctions should Russia, a permanent UNSC member, violate Council resolutions by agreeing to provide the North with military technology and food in exchange for weapons, the spokesperson said Moscow has no interest in Washington's warning.Stating that the summit between Kim and Putin will be held in Russia's Far East within the next several days, the Moscow spokesperson said talks will focus on bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues.Peskov added that Putin is also scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping within the year.Meanwhile, Russia's Interfax news agency quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko saying that Moscow is willing to deliver details of Kim's Russia trip to the South Korean Embassy upon its request.