Photo : YONHAP News

A train which North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is reportedly onboard as he heads to a possible summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin is traveling north of Russia along maritime territory, according to Russia's state media.RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday that Kim's train has crossed a railway bridge across the territory's Razdolnaya River, before continuing northward. Razdolnaya River is located near Ussuriysk Station.The train, which was reported to have traveled through Khasan Station near the North Korea-Russia border Tuesday morning, has reportedly reached Ussuriysk Station.Some speculate Kim may visit another region before arriving at Vladivostok, where he was initially speculated to meet with Putin, as the train should have changed course southward before reaching Ussuriysk if it was heading toward Vladivostok.