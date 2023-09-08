DP Leader Appears For Questioning by Prosecution

Photo : KBS News

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung appeared for questioning at the prosecution on Tuesday afternoon, over his alleged involvement in Ssangbangwool Group’s illegal remittance to North Korea in 2019.Speaking to reporters, Lee denied the allegations, saying that he is not foolish enough to commit such a grave crime of having a corrupt businessman pay that much money to North Korea for him.The DP chief went on to accuse the prosecution of fabricating criminal charges against him.The prosecution, which plans to conclude the investigation into Lee’s involvement with the illicit remittance, plans to consider requesting a pretrial detention warrant as soon as possible.If the prosecution requests the warrant by early next week at the latest, a motion for Lee’s arrest could be voted on at the National Assembly before the Chuseok holiday.This marks the second time in three days the DP leader is appearing before the prosecution.