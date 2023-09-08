Prosecutors Indict Gwanak Rape and Murder Suspect

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors indicted Choi Yun-jong, a suspect accused of sexually assaulting and killing a woman on a walking trail in Seoul's Gwanak District last month, on charges of rape and murder.According to prosecutors, Choi is accused of attacking the victim while wearing a pair of brass knuckles before attempting to sexually assault her. He also strangled her for at least three minutes.The victim, who had been left at the scene for around 20 minutes, was found by the police unconscious with no pulse and not breathing. She died two days later.The prosecution has assessed that the 30-year-old committed the crimes in an attempt to satisfy his sexual desires after living a life in isolation.A clinical psychological assessment conducted by the state agency has found that Choi has acted on his basic desires and sexual curiosity while his self-control and impulse control have both declined.Choi testified that he had planned the crimes after learning about a man who kicked a woman in the head, leaving her unconscious in Busan last May, before dragging her to an area where there was no surveillance camera to carry out an alleged sexual assault.