The Ministry of Unification analyzed that the number of military personnel who have joined Kim Jong-un’s entourage to Russia, has increased compared to the Pyongyang-Moscow summit four years ago.According to a ministry official on Tuesday, Kim’s entourage presumably consists of high-ranking military officials including Korean People’s Army Marshals Ri Pyong-chol and Pak Jong-chon.The delegation including the two military officials further adds to speculations that Pyongyang and Moscow will discuss a possible arms deal during the talks in Russia.The ministry official added that judging by the members of the latest delegation to Russia, the two sides could discuss issues in the field of science, as North Korea could seek Russia's help in launching its military recon satellite after two failed attempts.He added that other topics could involve construction, such as sending more North Korean workers to Russia.