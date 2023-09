Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong announced Tuesday that he will facilitate Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Korea.In an interview with Channel A on Tuesday, Cho said that the Chinese leader told President Yoon Suk-yeol during last year’s G20 Summit in Bali, that he would be willing to go to Korea once the COVID-19 situation stabilizes.However, Cho explained that before a Yoon-Xi summit is realized, there’s a high possibility of a Korea-Japan-China summit being held first.The National Security Advisor hinted at the possibility that Chinese Premier Li Qiang would visit Seoul first to coordinate Xi’s visit to Korea.In response to President Yoon’s talks with the Chinese Premier, Cho said that China’s intention to further develop bilateral relations was “clear”.