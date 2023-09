Photo : YONHAP News

In response to the upcoming North Korea-Russia summit, South Korea's presidential office on Tuesday said that it hopes Moscow will act “responsibly” as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.A presidential official told reporters that Seoul is fully aware of the situation and is in continued cooperation with allied countries regarding related developments.He added that many countries are watching the upcoming summit with concern, as Pyongyang is currently subject to UN sanctions.The comments come as President Yoon Suk-yeol attended the ASEAN-related summits last week, and called on UN member states to comply with UN Security Council sanctions resolutions against North Korea, adding that the permanent council members bear heavy responsibility.