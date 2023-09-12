Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea to Send Disaster Relief Team to Quake-devastated Morocco

Written: 2023-09-12 15:53:53Updated: 2023-09-12 16:51:23

S. Korea to Send Disaster Relief Team to Quake-devastated Morocco

Photo : YONHAP News / AFP

The government will dispatch a Korea Disaster Relief Team to Morocco which has been devastated by a powerful earthquake that has killed more than 28-hundred people. 

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told reporters on Tuesday that the government will send a team mainly consisting of medical staff.  The government also vowed to provide Morocco with two million dollars in humanitarian aid, including relief supplies. 

The government relayed to Morocco its intent to provide such assistance via diplomatic channels. 

Seoul and Rabat are currently coordinating views on the size of the relief team and the dispatch date. 

The government believes it’s more efficient to provide medical support for the injured and displaced rather than assisting search and rescue efforts given that the first 72 hours for finding survivors has passed and it would take the Korean team at least 18 hours to reach Marrakesh where the quake occurred.

Lim conveyed Seoul’s deepest condolences to the Moroccan government and people over the latest tragedy and stressed that Seoul will work closely with Rabat and the international community toward swift recovery operations.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >