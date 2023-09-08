Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

ACRC to Probe Lawmakers' Virtual Assets for 3 Months

Written: 2023-09-12 17:17:12Updated: 2023-09-13 09:30:22

ACRC to Probe Lawmakers' Virtual Assets for 3 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission(ACRC) will launch a probe on virtual assets held by lawmakers. 

ACRC Vice Chair Jeong Seung-yoon said in a briefing on Tuesday that the commission will form a special probe team at the request of the National Assembly and launch the team's operations for 90 days, starting from next Monday. 

The team will look into virtual assets held by lawmakers who submitted to the commission consent on providing personal information between May 30, 2020, or the beginning of the National Assembly’s term, and May 31 of this year. Investigators will also examine the lawmakers’ transactions related to virtual assets. 

The commission will determine whether such assets match records that legislators voluntarily presented to parliament. 

The probe comes after both rival camps agreed on the need to inspect such assets held by lawmakers in the wake of independent lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk’s controversy surrounding his dubious cryptocurrency holdings.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >