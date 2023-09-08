ACRC to Probe Lawmakers' Virtual Assets for 3 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission(ACRC) will launch a probe on virtual assets held by lawmakers.ACRC Vice Chair Jeong Seung-yoon said in a briefing on Tuesday that the commission will form a special probe team at the request of the National Assembly and launch the team's operations for 90 days, starting from next Monday.The team will look into virtual assets held by lawmakers who submitted to the commission consent on providing personal information between May 30, 2020, or the beginning of the National Assembly’s term, and May 31 of this year. Investigators will also examine the lawmakers’ transactions related to virtual assets.The commission will determine whether such assets match records that legislators voluntarily presented to parliament.The probe comes after both rival camps agreed on the need to inspect such assets held by lawmakers in the wake of independent lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk’s controversy surrounding his dubious cryptocurrency holdings.