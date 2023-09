Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday unveiled plans to visit Vostochny Cosmodrome, which has been mentioned as one of the possible destinations of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's trip to Russia.According to Reuters, Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum underway in Vladivostok that he plans to visit the spaceport located in Amur Oblast in the Russian Far East.However, the Russian leader did not mention Kim when revealing such plans.Observers believe that the reclusive North Korean leader is heading to Vostochny Cosmodrome as the train carrying him is traveling further north from Vladivostok toward the Khabarovsk Territory and Amur Oblast.