Video Released Showing Kim Jong-un Arriving in Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian media released a video on Tuesday showing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arriving in Russia.Media outlet RBK said that the video was provided by the natural resources and environment minister Alexander Kozlov, who received Kim at the Khasan station in the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky Krai.The video shows Kim emerging from his armored train and stepping onto a red carpet, where he is greeted by Russian officials as a brass band plays.The regional governor Oleg Kozhemyako, who also received Kim at the station and had a meeting with him, announced that his region will pursue joint projects with North Korea in tourism and agriculture this year.The governor reportedly said that his region will also send a delegation to North Korea to resume personnel exchanges as soon as the North lifts its COVID-19-related restrictions.According to local sources, Kim’s special train is currently heading north and is expected to pass through Khabarovsk before making its first stop in Amur.Russian media quoted a source as saying that President Vladimir Putin and Kim will hold a summit on Wednesday, and Kim will also meet with Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday.