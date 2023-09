Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol approved a motion to dismiss Kim Eui-cheol, the President and CEO of the Korea Broadcasting System(KBS).The top office issued a notice on Tuesday confirming President Yoon's endorsement of the motion, which had been passed by the KBS board of directors earlier in the day.The board of directors at the public broadcaster voted to dismiss CEO Kim on Tuesday morning, with more than a year remaining in his term.During a meeting held at the company's headquarters in Seoul, six out of eleven board members, who are considered to be aligned with the ruling bloc, voted for Kim's dismissal.The remaining five, aligned with the opposition bloc, abstained from the vote in protest.Kim was appointed for a three-year term in December 2021 under the Moon Jae-in administration.