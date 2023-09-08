US Deputy Secretary of Commerce to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves will visit South Korea next week to discuss potential response measures in light of the anticipated arms deal between North Korea and Russia.Graves revealed that he will travel to South Korea and Japan next week during a forum hosted by South Korea's state-run Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency in Washington on Tuesday.The deputy secretary said that during his trip to Seoul he will discuss cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. on “export controls,” stressing the need to neutralize Russia’s ability to circumvent export controls, which it has been using to secure technology and materials for its war against Ukraine.The visit by the senior U.S. official comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold talks in Russia, as early as Wednesday, to discuss a possible arms deal.During the visit, Seoul and Washington are likely to discuss ways to respond should the North decide to provide dual-use items that have the potential for military or weapons applications.Additionally, Graves underscored another agenda for his trip, emphasizing the importance of preventing countries that pose threats to national security and violate human rights from obtaining weapons and technology that could be used to deny freedom and threaten neighboring nations, in a possible reference to China and North Korea.