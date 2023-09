Photo : YONHAP News

Over 53-hundred people are feared dead, with an additional ten-thousand reported missing in Libya after a severe storm in the Mediterranean Sea brought heavy rain to the North African country over the weekend.The interior ministry of Libya’s eastern government reportedly said on Tuesday that at least 53-hundred people are thought to have died in the eastern city of Derna alone.The presumed death toll is an increase of at least three thousand from the previously released figures.Derna suffered the worst of the devastation, as storm Daniel caused catastrophic floods that broke two dams and swept through the country's eastern regions.The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies delegation in Libya said that the death toll is likely to surpass ten thousand.