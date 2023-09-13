TASS: N. Korean, Russian Leaders Arrive at Vostochny Spaceport, Summit Likely Imminent

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of North Korea and Russia arrived at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Amur Oblast, Russia on Wednesday, coming face-to-face for the first time in four years and five months.Russian news agencies of TASS and RIA Novosti said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived at the spaceport at around 1 p.m., preceded by arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin 30 minutes earlier.Putin had reportedly departed for the spaceport after attending the Eastern Economic Forum(EEF) in Vladivostok in Russia's far eastern Primorsky region the previous day.Japan's Kyodo News, citing a Russian government source, earlier said the two leaders were set to meet at the spaceport for summit talks on Wednesday afternoon.This aligns with a report by the Russian media outlet RBK on Tuesday that said Kim will meet Putin on Wednesday, then hold talks with Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday.Following Wednesday's summit, the North Korean leader reportedly plans to visit the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Sukhoi jet production plant in Russia's Khabarovsk region.