Yoon to Replace Ministers of Defense, Culture, Gender Equality

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to carry out a second Cabinet reshuffle since assuming office last May, with plans to replace the ministers of defense, culture, and gender equality.According to a presidential official, Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki will make the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Shin Won-sik, a retired three-star Army general, has reportedly been tapped to replace defense chief Lee Jong-sup, who tendered his resignation on Tuesday.Speaking to KBS on Tuesday, Lee said he was stepping down to avoid a vacuum in national security amid the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) push to impeach him over alleged unlawful intervention in a probe related to the death of a Marine during the search for rain victims in July.Yu In-chon, an actor and the current presidential adviser on culture and sports, is expected to resume the role of minister of culture, sports, and tourism, a position he previously held during the Lee Myung-bak administration.Kim Haeng, a spokesperson from the Park Geun-hye administration, who had headed the Korean Institute for Gender Equality Promotion and Education, is the likely candidate for gender equality minister, after current minister Kim Hyun-sook came under fire for the recent World Scout Jamboree debacle.