Nominee Pledges to Streamline 'Killer Regulations' to Revitalize Investments

Written: 2023-09-13 11:40:18Updated: 2023-09-13 12:36:57

Photo : YONHAP News

Bang Moon-kyu, the nominee for the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, has pledged to streamline the so-called "killer regulations" related to location, environment and labor in a bid to revitalize investments.

At a parliamentary confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Bang said reorganization of global supply chains presents an opportunity for South Korea to establish itself as a leading hub for cutting-edge technology and products in Asia.

The nominee also promised to provide necessary state support to attract talented personnel, enhance infrastructure, offer tax incentives and financial aid in this endeavor.

He outlined plans to strengthen the nation's supply chains for cutting-edge industries by bolstering industrial and trade cooperation with major economies, based on the trilateral solidarity with the U.S. and Japan.

Regarding energy matters, Bang said he plans to restore the nuclear ecosystem as part of efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and to reinforce energy security, while introducing a pragmatic approach on the nation's energy mix.

Acknowledging global inflation, the economic downturn among major economies, and China's real estate market stagnation, the nominee pledged to revive the nation's export industry through tailored strategies and expansion into new markets.
