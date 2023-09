Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) in Seoul said on Wednesday that intelligence authorities from South Korea and the U.S. are in the process of analyzing the details including the missile's travel distance.The North most recently launched two short-range ballistic missiles from Pyongyang's Sunan area towards the East Sea on August 30.At the time, the regime said it had conducted a tactical nuclear attack training in response to Washington's deployment of its B-1B strategic bomber to the Korean Peninsula.The latest firing comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who entered Russia via train on Tuesday, is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for summit talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Amur Oblast Wednesday afternoon.