JCS: N. Korea Fires 2 Short-range Ballistic Missiles towards East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) in Seoul said on Wednesday that it identified the missiles fired between 11:43 a.m. and 11:53 a.m. from the Sunan area of Pyongyang.The launches were carried out about an hour before North Korea leader Kim Jong-un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for summit talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Amur Oblast, Russia.The missiles flew about 650 kilometers before falling into the East Sea. South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing the details.The JCS said it is maintaining a full readiness posture while closely cooperating with the U.S. amid enhanced surveillance in preparation for additional launches.The North most recently launched two short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea on August 30.At the time, the regime said it had conducted a tactical nuclear attack training in response to Washington's deployment of its B-1B strategic bomber to the Korean Peninsula.