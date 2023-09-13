Kim, Putin Meet For First Time in 4 1/2 Years for Summit Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in four and a half years for summit talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Amur Oblast, Russia on Wednesday.According to RIA Novosti, Putin said Russia will assist the North with the development of satellites and that this is the reason why they are holding dialogue at the spaceport.[Sound bite: Russian President Vladimir Putin (Russian)]“I am very glad to see you, especially since there were such events this year - the 75th anniversary of the formation of the Republic, the 70th anniversary of the victory in the Great War of Liberation, the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. We have so many events.”Kim thanked Putin for the invitation despite his tight schedule.The two leaders inspected the cosmodrome before sitting down for talks, according to Russian state media.Asked if the leaders will discuss an arms deal, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier that as neighbors, the two countries are cooperating in sensitive areas that cannot be revealed or announced.