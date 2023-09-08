Yoon Pledges Support for Ultra-Large AI Sector, Raises Concern over AI Dissemination of Fake News

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged state support for businesses in the ultra-large artificial intelligence(AI) sector, while raising concern over the dissemination of fake news through AI and digital platforms.At a meeting to check up on the ultra-large AI sector on Wednesday, Yoon said AI and digital capacities are expected to determine the nation's industrial level.Stressing that ultra-large AI has an immense effect on semiconductors, data, platform services, as well as national security, the president said state support would serve as pump priming for businesses' bold investments and them taking a leap.Yoon called for ethical standards and order for the digital sector, saying such moves should be directed toward maximizing the welfare of humanity.The South Korean leader called to stop the rapid spread of fake news through AI and digital platforms, which was brought up at last week's Group of 20(G20) summit for damaging free democracy and market economy.