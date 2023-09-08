Environment Ministry to Review ‘Disposable Cup Deposit System’

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Environment is considering a plan to leave the operation of the disposable cup deposit system to local governments.Regarding a media report that the ministry has decided to virtually withdraw the planned nationwide mandatory disposable cup deposit system, it said on Tuesday that it is comprehensively reviewing ways to reduce plastic use by observing the opinions and operational performance of Jeju and Sejong City, which are currently running the pilot programs.It added that the ministry is closely cooperating in accordance with laws proposed at the National Assembly, and will gather opinions from related ministries, local government and stakeholders for such implementation.The partial amendment to the "Act On The Promotion Of Saving And Recycling Of Resources" was proposed by ruling People Power Party Rep. Kwon Myung-ho last month and is currently pending within relevant standing committee.The amendment includes provisions that all local governments voluntarily decide whether to implement the disposable cup deposit system through ordinances.The disposable cup deposit system involves customers paying an additional 300 won, or 23 cents, when purchasing beverages using disposable cups and receiving a refund upon returning the cup.