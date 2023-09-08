Vice Minister Denies Reports Japan Allegedly Requested Easing of Seafood Import Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice fisheries minister Park Sung-hoon denied some media reports that alleged that Japan had requested South Korea to ease an existing ban on seafood imports from eight prefectures surrounding the Fukushima region.At a daily press briefing on Wednesday, Park said no such proposal came from Tokyo and that the existing ban will continue to be in place without any exemptions.He added that no seafood import product that could harm public safety and health will be allowed inside South Korean waters.First vice minister for government policy and coordination Park Gu-yeon said the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) had rejected Seoul's proposal to station a South Korean expert at its Fukushima office, but instead suggested an information sharing mechanism.At a press conference on Monday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said it would be difficult to allow member states to participate in the IAEA's assessment at the Fukushima office to guarantee autonomy of the evaluation.